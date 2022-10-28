Supermarket giants Tesco and Lidl are doing battle in court over their logos.

The two retailers have been at war since earlier this year after Tesco accused Lidl of filing trademark applications in “bad faith.”

The conflict revolves around Tesco’s logo, which features a yellow circle on a blue background and is used to promote its Clubcard Prices.

Tesco’s lawyers told the London Court of Appeal that the yellow circle on a blue background, with no mention of Lidl, had never been seen by the general public.

Tesco representative Simon Malynicz said: “This is an unused trademark logo which has been applied for the purposes of bolstering the protection in Lidl’s logo”.

Tesco’s argument, which was rejected in an earlier High Court hearing in June, is part of a counterclaim in response to Lidl’s trademark infringement claim.

Lidl has accused Tesco of attempting to “ride on the coattails” of its reputation for value by using a yellow circle on a blue background as the logo for Tesco’s Clubcard Prices.

Tesco’s use of the symbol is being prohibited by the discounter.

Lidl’s attorney, Benet Brandreth, told the court on Tuesday, October 25 that the company had used the logo without its name and had a good commercial basis for applying for the trademark.

Judge Kim Lewison stated that a decision would be made at a later date.

Lidl’s trademark infringement claims, as well as additional counterclaims from Tesco, are set to go to trial in the High Court early next year.

Source: Retail Gazette

