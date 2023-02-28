Mental-health startup Cerebral is cutting 285 jobs or 15 percent of its employees.

The company has had a difficult year, with public scrutiny and federal probes into its prescription practices.

CEO Dr. David Mou told employees the cuts are essential to maintain a sustainable business “to ensure we can continue to provide care to our patients in need.”

A company spokesperson said the decision is the result of its restructuring efforts to “refocus on the most important service offerings for our patients.”

The cuts are the third round of layoffs in less than a year.

The company laid off almost 350 employees between June and July and let go of another 20 percent of its workforce in October.

Cerebral offers mental health services for issues like anxiety and depression.

It has recently focused on improving care for people with severe mental diseases.

Its human resources team told laid-off employees that job cuts would happen “over the next several weeks.”

The affected employees will be notified by Wednesday, March 1.

The severance package for those laid-off includes ten weeks of separation pay and full benefits through the end of April.

Those perks include health insurance and up to six months of Cerebral’s behavioral health services.

Source: Insider

