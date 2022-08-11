A cloud computing business with a former valuation of over $2 billion has let go of 270 staff.
San Jose-based Nutanix, a provider of business cloud software, made the announcement in a Tuesday SEC filing.
The layoffs affect four percent of the company’s more than 6,000 employees worldwide.
Nutanix’s report says the layoffs will cost the business up to $25 million this quarter.
A Nutanix representative said the layoffs followed “a comprehensive evaluation of our company structure and other cost-cutting strategies to minimize expenditures.”
They said: “As hard as it is to make decisions that impact employees, we believe this will enable Nutanix to be more efficient and flexible going forward as we navigate a challenging macroeconomic environment.
“We are committed to treating our impacted employees with respect and supporting them through the transition.”
Nutanix is a cloud storage and infrastructure provider for businesses, with customers including Home Depot and Volkswagen.
Following a $140 million funding round in 2014, the firm had a valuation of over $2 billion, and in 2016 it went public.
Source: SFGate
