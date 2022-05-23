Workers at a Target store in Christiansburg, Virginia, have withdrawn their request for a union election with federal labor inspectors.

An election like this would have sparked a wave of union organizing at other retailers around the country, from Amazon to Starbucks.

The independent Target Workers Unite filed the case with the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) last week. Adam Ryan, who has worked at the Target Virginia store for five years, formed the organization.

Ryan said last week that the filing comes as workers see their pay failing to cover rising costs for basics like food and rent.

He also claims employees feel they are being asked to perform too many activities, ranging from finishing internet purchases to unloading vehicles.

In the document submitted with the NLRB, no rationale was stated.

The group is not obligated to give an explanation for its decision. The group merely stated that it would resubmit its petition.

Target said in a statement last week that the company is committed to listening to its employees and building a mutually trusting environment.

“We want all team members to be better off for working at Target,” the retailer said.

Target highlighted “industry-leading” starting hourly earnings of $15 to $24, increased health care coverage, individualized scheduling, and possibilities for professional advancement as reasons for its hiring.

It said last October that it upped the beginning salary at its Christiansburg store and increased salaries for employees with more experience.

Source: San Diego Union Tribune

