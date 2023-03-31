Sweaty Betty is to reduce its workforce in order to fuel long-term development.

As part of its efforts to streamline the company’s operations, the owner of the sportswear retailer will consolidate the London area and decrease headcount.

Wolverine Worldwide, which bought Sweaty Betty in August 2021, stated that the change will “more closely align Sweaty Betty with Wolverine’s global centres of excellence.”

The sportswear retailer will now report to Wolverine’s London-based International Group, which manages the company’s operations outside of the US.

Chief executive Julia Straus, who is stepping down from her role in June, said: “These decisions were not taken lightly but are necessary in order to position Sweaty Betty for long-term success.”

Wolverine Worldwide president and chief executive Brendan Hoffman added: “Bringing Sweaty Betty under [president of international] Isabel Soriano and the international group fits perfectly with our strategy to prioritise resources and support to the brands with the biggest global growth opportunities.”

