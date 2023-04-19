Superdrug has announced plans to invest in 25 additional outlets this year in order to grow its physical retail base.

The plan is anticipated to create over 570 jobs across the country and the health and beauty shop says it will provide a “seamless customer experience, providing vital support for high streets and local communities.”

The investment is part of its Online + Offline platform strategy, which is being driven by ongoing high-performance results.

The plan has already seen the inauguration of new stores in the Washington Gallery and Falkirk Retail Parks in February, as well as the introduction of Scotland’s largest Superdrug at Braehead last month.

Three more “best-in-class” stores will open soon in Dublin Dundrum, Manchester Trafford Centre, and London Brent Cross, with more planned for later this year.

Customers will also be able to get healthcare services through pharmacies and nurse clinics at the larger stores, as well as a wide choice of aesthetic treatments.

Superdrug is also set to remodel 70 locations as part of its ambitions, including the installation of new shop fronts, totally recyclable signage, and enhanced flooring and ceiling tiles made from bio-soluble mineral wool, clay, and starch.

The stores will receive energy-efficient LED lighting, new floor plans, and updated façade and internal signage.

Chief executive Peter Macnab said: “Recent years have seen seismic changes in our sector, and constantly evolving customer expectations. An investment of this scale demonstrates our resilience in the face of continuing social and economic challenges, but also our confidence and commitment to our customers and communities.”

Our investment in bricks-and-mortar will help us continue to stretch, shape, and deliver for our customers in the future, as well as helping transform communities into vibrant places to live, work and shop.”

Source: Retail Gazette

