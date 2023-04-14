Superdrug and Savers have become the latest shops to offer their employees the option of receiving a portion of their salary early to cope with the cost of living.

AS Watson Group, the parent company of the health and beauty stores, has joined with fintech firm Wagestream.

This will allow staff to track their earnings and access their accrued salary before payday as part of a flexible pay feature.

The new benefit joins a range of other employee-friendly efforts announced by the merchants, such as additional employee discounts and expanded access to healthcare.

For example, Employees at Superdrug and Savers can get 40 percent off own brand and exclusive items, as well as 20 percent off branded products, four times a year, on top of the existing 30 percent and 10 percent discounts.

The stores will also introduce a Digicare App, which will provide team members with free digital GP, mental health, and nutritional consultations, as well as an annual health check, before the summer.

A.S Watson Health and Beauty UK people director Amy Davies said: “The health and happiness of our team members is so important to us, and we want to do all that we can to support and encourage a happy and healthy life to everyone at Superdrug and Savers.

“We appreciate our team members are individuals with differing needs and so we try to offer a wide range of benefits, to help everyone be the best versions of themselves.

“These progressive benefits are so important in rewarding the amazing contributions our colleagues make every day.”

The retailers join supermarket giant Asda in offering its staff the option to be paid in advance to help ease rising financial pressures.

Source: Retail Gazette

