Billionaire business leaders have a special set of skills most people don’t have, which have propelled them into super wealth.

These people have the intensity, business acumen and utter ruthlessness needed to make themselves, and their companies, fabulously rich.

Sometimes they also possess an excellent turn of phrase, and are able to come out with memorable and inspiring quotes .

The likes of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and Tesla Billionaire Elon Musk have lived it, and often have good advice to give.

We’ve had a look for some inspirational quotes from business leaders around the world, as well as some of the great politicians of modern times and what they’ve had to say.

“Whenever you see a successful business, someone once made a courageous decision.” — Peter Drucker, legendary business writer

“A brand for a company is like a reputation for a person.” — Jeff Bezos, Founder of Amazon

“Success is the natural consequence of consistently applying the basic fundamentals.” — Jim Rohn, American entrepreneur

“Success is not final, failure is not fatal: it is the courage to continue that counts.” — Winston Churchill, British wartime Prime Minister

“Success usually comes to those who are too busy to be looking for it.” — Henry David Thoreau, American philosopher

“The man with a new idea is a crank until the idea succeeds.” — Mark Twain, writer described as the “greatest humorist the United States has produced”

“Your work is going to fill a large part of your life, and the only way to be truly satisfied is to do what you believe is great work. And the only way to do great work is to love what you do.” — Steve Jobs, Co-founder of Apple Inc.

“I have not failed. I’ve just found 10,000 ways that won’t work.” — Thomas Edison, Inventor

“Your most unhappy customers are your greatest source of learning.” — Bill Gates, Co-founder of Microsoft

“If you can’t fly then run, if you can’t run then walk, if you can’t walk then crawl, but whatever you do you have to keep moving forward.” — Martin Luther King Jr., Civil rights activist and Baptist minister

