WWE’s “stupendous” Wrestlemania event was the highest-grossing and best-attended event in company history.

The company has revealed 156,352 fans went to the event at the At&T Stadium, smashing the previous record of Wrestlemania 32 in 2016.

The event will have provided a massive economic boost to the city of Arlington, which was estimated to be $200 million.

READ MORE: HOW WRESTLEMANIA 38 WILL MEAN $200 MILLION BOOST FOR HOST CITY

WWE says fans from all 53 states and 50 countries around the world attended the event.

Dallas Cowboys Chief Brand Officer Charlotte Jones said: “On behalf of our family and the entire Dallas Cowboys organization, we are ecstatic to have once again shattered records with WrestleMania at AT&T Stadium.

“I’ve experienced first-hand WWE’s commitment to both its fans and host cities alike. We are so grateful for their partnership and desire to always overdeliver.”

Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson added: “The city of Dallas would like to thank WWE for presenting an incredible WrestleMania week of events at both the American Airlines Center and the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center,”

“The week provided an economic windfall for Dallas and proved once again that our city is a first-class host for major sporting events.”

WWE Executive Vice President of Special Events John Saboor added: “We are thrilled that WrestleMania’s return to Dallas again generated record results, proving that everything is indeed bigger in Texas.

“We are grateful to the Jones Family and the entire Dallas Cowboys Organization, the Dallas Sports Commission, the city of Arlington, the city of Dallas and all the public and private sector partners who were instrumental in making WrestleMania 38 the most stupendous two-night WrestleMania in history. We now turn our attention to next year, where WrestleMania will take over Hollywood.”

Wrestlemania 39 is also set to be a massive event in 2023 at Los Angeles’ Sofi Stadium and Hollywood Park on April 1 and 2.

Tickets are set to go on sale later this year.

Follow us on YouTube, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.