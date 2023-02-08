Studio Retail will create 30 jobs in its first major expansion since being rescued by Mike Ashley’s Frasers Group.

The new positions will be created at the company’s Clayton-le-Moors headquarters in Lancashire.

The Frasers Group recently purchased the office outright, which houses Studio Retail’s administrative and operational functions.

The change comes after BusinessLive reported that Studio Retail’s CEO had recently resigned.

Mike Ashley’s Frasers Group purchased the company out of administration near the end of February 2022.

It was later revealed that the company owed more than £80 million when it went bankrupt and was bought for £1.

New managing director David Twigg said: “We are continuing to invest in our future in Hyndburn and the addition of 30 new colleagues shows we are in a period of significant growth and transformation.

“There are already over 650 colleagues working just in that building, and we can further develop this as we grow. It’s great news for our workforce and a great opportunity for Hyndburn.

“We also have lots of other opportunities right across Studio Retail and I encourage people to take a look on our website.”

Head of talent Kate Morgan said: “This is great news for the local area – as one of the borough’s largest employers, we will always require great staff and have lots of vacancies including the 30 new ones announced.

Source: Business Live

