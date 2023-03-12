German automotive company STS Group will build its North American headquarters in Virginia, creating 119 jobs.

It will utilize an existing site in Salem “due to changing market conditions and rising construction costs for a new building.”

The project totals an estimated investment of $32 million.

A spokesperson for the firm said more than 100 jobs would be generated over the course of this year.

The facility will be ultramodern with an automated machine production setup.

Therefore, it will require employees with automation, machine programming, and robotics expertise.

Governor Glenn Youngkin said: “When STS Group’s business needs changed, Virginia quickly pivoted to an alternate solution to ensure we retained the project in the commonwealth.

“I am pleased that the former General Electric building in the city of Salem could meet the company’s needs, representing 119 new jobs for hardworking Virginians and a vacant facility’s return to productive use.

The auto parts maker plans to renovate 200,000 square feet of existing space and build a 32,000-square-foot extension.

STS Group, headquartered in Germany, develops, produces, and sells products and solutions for the automotive and transportation sectors.

It has 12 factories across four nations on three continents, including production facilities in Europe, China, and the Americas.

Youngkin approved a $500,000 grant from the Commonwealth’s Opportunity Fund to assist Salem with the project.

The Virginia Talent Accelerator initiative of VEDP will assist in STS Group’s job creation.

