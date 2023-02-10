Striking Amazon employees will convene today to discuss their next course of action, including the date of their next strike.

More than 350 workers at the retailer’s Coventry Warehouse walked out on January 25 due to an ongoing row over pay.

The GMB union is requesting that Amazon pay its UK employees £15 per hour, which is the same as their American counterparts’ hourly wage of $18.

GMB senior organiser Amanda Gearing said: “Amazon workers in Coventry have already made history, but they are hungry for more.

“The support they received during the first UK Amazon strike was incredible, but they know they need to keep fighting to win a decent standard of living.

“GMB urges Amazon bosses to get round the table and negotiate a pay rise that will stop further strikes.”

The GMB said changes to the national minimum wage coming into force in April will see Amazon become a minimum-wage employer, with its workers in Coventry earning 8p over the new rate.

In response to the industrial action, Amazon said: “We appreciate the great work our teams do throughout the year and we’re proud to offer competitive pay which starts at a minimum of between £10.50 and £11.45 per hour, depending on location.

“This represents a 29 percent increase in the minimum hourly wage paid to Amazon employees since 2018.

“Employees are also offered comprehensive benefits that are worth thousands more-including private medical insurance, life assurance, subsidised meals and an employee discount, to name a few.”

