Stellantis is to carry out a major job-cutting operation at its auto plants in the Detroit area.

Sterling Heights Assembly (SHAP) and Jefferson North Assembly (JNAP), as well as Sterling Stamping and Warren Stamping, are on the list.

This comes more than a week after it laid off a large number of workers at its Belvidere, Illinois assembly factory.

The car manufacturer plans to remove up to 900 jobs at SHAP by the end of the year, and 500 jobs at JNAP after retooling is done in May.

The layoffs, expected to be effective from April 17 will impact better-paid full-time workers

At the end of March 98 workers were laid off at Sterling Stamping facility.

Stellantis’ explicit purpose is consolidation of production and cost reduction, even as it attempts to replenish supplies depleted by production disruptions.

The company’s head of US sales said: “Despite being impacted by the existing supply chain constraints facing our industry, we continue to see strong demand for our vehicles.”

Stellantis will need a great deal of money to create EV production systems and is dealing with persistent supply chain problems

