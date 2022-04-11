Staff at three Starbucks stores in Ithaca have won a landslide victory in their vote to unionize.

Ithaca’s South Meadow Street, College Avenue, and the Commons stores all voted to join the union, increasing the total number of unionized Starbucks outlets in the country to 16.

This election is the first time that Starbucks Workers United has won an entire city.

Jillian Rossbach, a shift supervisor at the South Meadow Street branch, adds that while she is not entirely dependent on Starbucks, she voted ‘Yes’ in support of her employees.

She said: “To not only have a seat at the table, but to get that consistent leadership so we don’t have to do more than what’s in our job description, and if we do have to do that, then to get compensation for that.”

This triumph on Friday, April 8, was a vindication for the Ithaca at the Commons location, which was unable to form a union two years ago.

Workers at the South Meadow Street store, a new drive-thru restaurant, had barely been operating for one week before filing a union petition.

This vote is part of a nationwide campaign that began in Buffalo, New York, and has now extended to many other Starbucks stores around the country.

