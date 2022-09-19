Starbucks is shutting its New Orleans store due to safety issues, just weeks after its CEO stated crime will push stores to close countrywide.

A company spokesperson said: “Challenges to personal safety and security, racism, a growing mental health crisis, and issues magnified by COVID are challenges playing out within our stores.”

The Canal Street Starbucks store opened almost nine years ago and will officially wind up on Monday, October 3.

The company officials announced in July that 16 stores all over the country will be shutting down due to wider safety issues.

Starbucks Senior Vice President of US Operations said: “Workers are seeing firsthand the challenges facing our communities — personal safety, racism, lack of access to healthcare, a growing mental health crisis, rising drug use, and more.”

Starbucks interim CEO Howard Schultz cautioned that the previous closures were “just the beginning,” and that more permanent shutdowns were on the way.

“We are beginning to close stores,” because of safety issues, Schultz said in a video posted social media in July. “This is just the beginning. There are going to be many more.”

As of September 11, New Orleans had 52 murders per 100,000 population, making it the country’s murder capital.

The number of killings in New Orleans has surpassed that of other historically dangerous cities such as St. Louis and Chicago.

Overall, homicides in New Orleans are up 141 percent from last year and up 78 percent from 2021.

Five other Starbucks outlets in New Orleans’ downtown area will stay open, and other Canal Street business owners say they have no intentions to close.

Starbucks did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the matter.

Source: Fox Business

