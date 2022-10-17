Starbucks stores continue to be hit by waves of unionization.

Baristas at the coffee giant’s Brooklyn store picketed on Saturday, October 15.

The all-day strike was called by workers who voted to unionize a Starbucks Reserve store in Williamsburg during the summer.

Workers stated their demands and stalling are getting ignored by the firm.

A barista C.J. Toothman said: “They won’t even show up at the negotiating table.”

Another worker Ari Ayala said: “We’re not asking for much for asking for basic work rights.”

The Williamsburg store was closed on Saturday and workers along with supporters and politicians, distributed flyers and free cups of coffee.

The move comes after months of turmoil.

Starbucks said: “We respect our partners’ right to engage in any legally protected activity or protest without retaliation.”

Brooklyn City Councilman Lincoln Restler believes this is the beginning of a wider movement in the retail industry.

Mr Restler said: “Here on the north side of Williamsburg, we are a hotbed of union organizing.

At Starbucks here on 7th Street, Trader Joe’s on Kent, workers are standing up, organizing and demanding better wages and better benefits.”

Workers believe further strikes are likely in New York City and across the country.

Source: CBS News

