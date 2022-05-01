Starbucks has appointed ex-McDonald’s executive Deb Hall Lefevre as chief technology officer (CTO) to oversee its technology.

This would enable CEO Howard Schultz in considering improvements to drive-thru, mobile ordering, and other areas.

Increased mobile app personalization, employee training upgrades, and scheduling and equipment maintenance will most likely be implemented, offering baristas more time to connect with consumers.

Lefevre will take over the position on May 2, succeeding Hans Melotte, who was the interim CTO for the past five months.

Starbucks is still seeking to improve the efficiency of digital transactions.

It became increasingly significant during the epidemic as greater emphasis was placed on mobile applications and digital payment.

This is partly due to baristas becoming exhausted as a result of the high volume of mobile orders received in recent years.

Schultz, who returned as CEO for the third time, is allegedly preparing an overhaul that would include employee perks, which may assist to reduce union organizing attempts at the coffee behemoth.

The company has seen an increase in store unionization, prompting the coffee company to recruit Frank Britt as chief strategy officer in early April.

Schultz has also freed up potentially billions of dollars for investments by delaying share buybacks, and when the company reports its next earnings, investors will see if it has reduced its guidance and offset surging prices.

