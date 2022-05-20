St. Charles Health System will lay off 105 caregivers and remove 76 unfilled positions as it continues to suffer with Covid-related issues.

The layoffs, which were announced on Wednesday, May 18, would affect 4 percent of its staff.

The company, which is the largest employer in Central Oregon, cited issues brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic in the health system as a reason for the financial difficulty.

It has lost $21.8 million in operational losses so far this year, a 6.7 percent operating loss.

The cost of recruiting short-term contract staff, such as “traveling nurses,” who are paid more than local, full-time nurses, added to the hospital’s financial distress.

Increased equipment and supplier prices, as well as government loan payments, have all played a role.

Other rural Oregon care providers have expressed concern about skyrocketing contract labor prices as a result of a statewide scarcity of nurses, certified nursing assistants, and pharmacists, which has resulted in severe competition for workers willing to travel for temporary work.

Statewide data on hospital finances reveals several major health systems have compensated for their operating revenue losses during the pandemic with increases in their stock investments.

WHAT IS ST. CHARLES HEALTH SYSTEM?

The St. Charles Health System is a four-hospital network and healthcare company.

Where is it based? The company has its headquarters in Bend, Oregon

How many staff does it have? It has around 3,000 employees

What is its annual revenue? $1 billion

Source: OBP

