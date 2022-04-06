A new project by a medical company will create 92 jobs in Virginia.

Embody Inc, a Norfolk-based medical device company’s new project at Innovation Research Park at Old Dominion University will create 92 new jobs.

The company will invest $5 million to expand its facilities for the development of innovative collagen-based soft tissue healing solutions.

A 10,000-square-foot expansion of its facility aims to boost product research and development capabilities.

Jeff Conroy, Founder and CEO of Embody said: “Building Embody in the Commonwealth of Virginia and specifically within the City of Norfolk has proven to be an advantage for us.

Norfolk Mayor Kenneth Cooper Alexander said: “We are grateful for Embody, Inc.’s decision to invest $5 million in its Norfolk headquarters and create 92 high-wage jobs.”

He said: “Embody’s growth within the City of Norfolk’s award-winning Norfolk Innovation Corridor confirms we remain a premier destination for technology businesses.”

The firm aims to improve the quality of life for traumatic and sports injury patients by delivering regenerative solutions that encourage quicker healing and restore pre-injury performance.

Source: Norfolk development

