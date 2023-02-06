Autodesk is the latest tech company to announce layoffs as more than 250 employees face the axe.

With the cuts, the software maker will see its workforce reduced by less than two percent.

A company spokeswoman said the layoffs are the result of aligning resources to achieve key priorities this fiscal year.

READ MORE: TINDER PARENT MATCH GROUP CUTS 200 JOBS GLOBALLY AS USER SPENDING SLOWS

She stressed the move is not because of over-hiring or cost-cutting and added the San Francisco-based company will continue to recruit “for many key positions.”

Autodesk had 12,600 employees globally in January 2022.

Company shares climbed 22 percent since the start of 2023, which reversed a 33 percent decline over the course of the previous year.

Need Career Advice? Get employment skills advice at all levels of your career

Autodesk is the latest technology firm to implement a staff downsizing.

Recently companies Okta, Workday, Splunk, and Pinterest have trimmed their workforce.

The global economic slump, which took a toll on earnings, has pushed giants like Intel to slash compensation for senior managers and executives.

Source: The Mercury News

Follow us on YouTube, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.