Uline, a major national shipping supply provider, has revealed plans to build a new distribution center in the Allentown region, employing between 90 and 120 workers.

The new facility continues Uline’s pattern of double-digit growth in North America over the last five years.

It is currently employing warehouse associates, material handlers, forklift operators, mechanics, warehouse clerks, custodians, and managerial employees for the facility.

The company said: “Employees also receive generous paid time off and opportunities for development and growth.”

Pay will begin at $25 per hour, and Uline will give a yearly performance, sales target, and profit-sharing bonuses.

The new distribution center in Alburtis is set to open later this year.

Senior Director of Redistribution Wade Goff said: “Uline’s expansion over the last few years has been monumental, and we anticipate it trending this way for many years to come.”

He said: “Our continued growth led to a need for an additional distribution center in the Pennsylvania market to serve Uline’s locations across our North American footprint.”

Demand for Uline’s inventory of business items is increasing as many enterprises gradually return to pre-pandemic operations, forcing expansion in the Lehigh Valley, where almost 1,000 people currently work for Uline.

It provides same-day shipping on over 40,000 items in its catalog and on its website.

Uline, a family-owned company started in 1980, brands itself as North America’s top distributor of shipping, industrial, and packaging products.

Source: Saucon Source

