Shell’s boss Ben van Beurden took home around a quarter more in pay in 2021, thanks to soaring energy prices driving record-high profits at the oil giant, says The Guardian.

He received €7.4m last year, up from €5.8m the previous year, and 57 times more than the median employee at Shell, according to the company’s annual report. Van Beurden pocketed €5.4m in bonuses and long-term incentives, €2h in fixed pay, a €14,400 “monotoring allowance” and €2,494 for transport.

Unilever handed its chief executive, Alan Jope, a 42 percent pay hike last year after price rises helped the Consumer-goods giant to exceed its growth targets, says the Financial Times.

Jope’s total pay rose to £4.9m in cash and shares, from £3.4m in 2020, due to a sharp jump in his bonus payments.

It is reported this is unlikely to go down well with shareholders disgruntled at Unilever’s share price and its failed £50bn bid for Glaxo’s consumer health unit late last year.

Luis Gallego, the boss of executive, British Airways parent company, International Consolidated Airlines Group (IAG), has “landed a £20,000 monthly allowance for two years to help pay for his two homes in Britain and Spain, says The Mail on Sunday.

The FTSE100 firm’s annual report said: “In 2021, the IAG CEO became eligible for a two-year, fixed-term £250,000 per annum transitionary allowance, enabling him to personally maintain a base in Madrid given the company’s significant operations and business in Spain.”

IAG, which also owns Spanish airline lberla, has its main offices in both countries. Gallego replaced Willie Walsh as chief executive in September to 2020. Last year, he took a second pay cut to £738,000 due to the fallout from the pandemic affecting the Industry, but this year, he is set to be paid his full £820,000 salary.

Source: moneyweek.com

