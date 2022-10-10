Sephora will reopen stores in the United Kingdom after closing them in 2005.

Sephora, which paid £135 million for Feelunique last year, will rename the company’s website Sephora.co.uk on Monday, October 17.

The company plans to open a flagship store in London next spring.

READ MORE: MUCH-LOVED TOYS R US LAUNCHES NEW WEBSITE AS IT RETURNS TO THE UK IN TIME FOR CHRISTMAS

The store will offer the same in-store beauty expertise and experiences that have helped the retailer become so popular in North America and other countries.

The website, which will be linked to the Sephora app, will provide UK customers with access to the beauty retailer’s extensive product line.

The products range from makeup to fragrance, skincare, haircare, and wellness, with well-known brands such as Drunk Elephant, Summer Fridays, and Fenty.

READ MORE: AMAZON SEES 25 PERCENT RISE IN UK MARKETPLACE SELLERS

Sephora Collection, Tarte Cosmetics, and One/Size by Patrick Starrr will also be available on the site, all of which are currently unavailable in the UK.

Feelunique’s reward programme will be retained but renamed following the Sephora acquisition, with customers receiving £5 off for every £75 spent, among other benefits.

Need Career Advice? Get employment skills advice at all levels of your career

Sephora chief executive and chairman Chris de Lapuente said: “We are delighted to bring Sephora to the UK, responding to Britain’s strong demand for our unique prestige beauty experience. UK customers will be encouraged to explore and discover the best versions of themselves as we support them in their beauty journey with a fantastic curation of time-tested classics and new indie brands.

“We will offer British consumers a pioneering selection of beauty that is best in class for innovation, diversity and inclusion. The UK is home to a dynamic beauty and well-being market that Sephora will aim to surprise and delight through our trademark know-how and creativity. Our passionate team cannot wait to serve and inspire UK customers under the Sephora brand.”

Source: Retail Gazette

Follow us on YouTube, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.