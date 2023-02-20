Microchip Technology has revealed an ambitious plan to expand its operations in Colorado Springs, that will create 418 new jobs.

The Chandler-based company will spend $880 million on its semiconductor manufacturing facility in Colorado Springs.

The current openings include production specialists, technical roles in equipment procurement and management, process control and test engineering.

Senior Vice President at Microchip, Rich Simoncic, said: “We’ve got a large pool of talented people of which we can continue to grow and develop products here.”

The new jobs will pay an average of $72,000 a year.

Microchip currently employs around 850 people in Colorado Springs.

Mayor John Suthers said the roles will also have a spin-off effect, resulting in an additional 779 indirect jobs at other companies.

It is expected that the project will bring $1.4 billion into the area’s economy over the coming decade.

Microchip’s Colorado Springs expansion, poised to happen over the next few years, will add more high-tech equipment to develop the firm’s chips.

This is the company’s second major overhaul to its Colorado Springs plant in recent years.

A year ago, it announced plans to spend $40 million to improve the facility’s advanced technologies and generate 50 to 75 jobs.

Source: The Colorado Springs Gazette

