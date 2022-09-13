Semiconductor giant ASML has announced plans to spend $200 million on expanding its Connecticut facility, creating 1000 jobs over the next two years.

The company already employs more than 2,500 employees and the expanding hub is set to create more jobs in the area.

ASML intends to boost the number of manufacturing-focused jobs in Wilton from 1,000 to 1,450 over the next two years as part of its growth strategy.

Furthermore, the number of local design and engineering employees will be increased from 1,100 to 1,600.

In addition, the firm aims to add more than 50 supply-chain positions.

ASML currently has over 300 jobs for Connecticut-based roles, with the majority of openings in design and engineering.

The $200 million will be used for development and construction, which will add roughly 37,000 square feet to the existing 350,000-square-foot complex.

More space for core operations, such as manufacturing in the “cleanroom,” will also be added.

The company will also create an education-focused “experience center” available to students and the general public.

There will be more office space, a cafeteria expansion, and road improvements to ease traffic flow.

Louis Lu, the head of the Wilton site said: “In recent years, the semiconductor industry has seen significant growth as microchips become more and more a part of our daily lives.

“As a result, ASML has been growing at its headquarters (in Veldhoven) in the Netherlands and also here in the U.S., including the Wilton site.”

The project is expected to be finished by the end of 2024.

The Wilton campus at 77 Danbury Road, is its largest research-and-development and manufacturing facility outside of its Netherlands headquarters.

Over the last three years, the world’s largest semiconductor-equipment maker has invested more than $100 million in its Connecticut facility expansion.

Source: CT Insider

