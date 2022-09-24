Tech startup Pangiam will establish its global headquarters in Fairfax County, Virginia, creating 201 positions over the next three years.

With a $3.1 million investment and addition of 20,000 square feet, the company will be able to service expanding local and worldwide demand.

To obtain the project for Virginia, the Virginia Economic Development Partnership collaborated with the Fairfax County Economic Development Authority.

It will help Pangiam create jobs under the Virginia Jobs Investment program.

READ MORE: VIRGINIA DRONE COMPANY’S $27 MILLION EXPANSION WILL CREATE 655 JOBS

Pangiam’s CIO Tom Plofchan said: “Northern Virginia has really become a hub for technology companies like ours.

“The proximity to the federal government provides a unique opportunity to access partners and resources for a critical part of our business.

“The human talent in Virginia is world-class.

“Our collaboration with Virginia’s universities has helped our team, compete with some of the largest companies in the world for talent.”

The firm is a major provider of facial recognition technology, cloud-based apps, and data-driven digital identity solutions.

Pangiam was established by a group of senior customs and security specialists with decades of combined security and aviation expertise.

The company’s primary computer vision and face recognition solutions use Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning to improve threat detection and response.

Need Career Advice? Get employment skills advice at all levels of your career

WHAT IS PANGIAM?

Pangiam builds a network of industry partners with the goal of transforming the future of operations, security, and safety.

Where it is headquartered? The company is currently headquartered in Springfield, Virginia.

How many staff does it have? Pangiam has around 25 employees.

What is its annual revenue? The annual revenue is less than $5 Million.

Source: Yahoo! Finance

Follow us on YouTube, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.