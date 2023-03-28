Security staff strikes means British Airways will cancel more than 300 flights to and from Heathrow Airport over the Easter holiday period.

The walkouts mean 16 return short-haul flights will be cancelled a day and the airline is eliminating nearly five percent of its schedule.

The majority of the impacted customers would either be fully refunded or booked on alternate flights within 24 hours.

Unite union members took the decision to strike in a pay dispute with Heathrow, which has given a 10 percent increase following years of pay freezes under Covid.

The employees who are on strike inspect all incoming freight in the airport’s Terminal 5 security lanes, which are only used by British Airways.

The strikes will take place between Friday 31 March, and Easter Sunday, 9 April.

A BA spokesperson said: “Following Heathrow’s requirement for us to reduce the number of passengers travelling during the period of its employees’ proposed strike action, we’ve regrettably had to make a small number of adjustments to our schedule. Our teams are continuing to work closely with Heathrow to ensure that our customers’ journeys run smoothly.”

While BA is the airline most impacted, Heathrow has requested other airlines to restrict ticket sales in an effort to reduce passenger numbers because long lines are expected during one of the busiest times of the year.

In order to notify travellers and reduce delays, volunteer workers will be deployed, while backup staff will operate the security lanes.

Customers can check in their free hand luggage allowance to assist shorten security lines, according to BA.

A Heathrow spokesperson said: “We will not let these unnecessary strikes impact the hard-earned holidays of our passengers. Our contingency plans will keep the airport operating as normal throughout.

“We are deploying 1,000 additional colleagues and the entire management team who will be in the terminals providing assistance to passengers over the busy Easter getaway.

“As at any busy time, it may take a little longer than usual to get through security, but this will be well managed and kept flowing.”

Heathrow encouraged travellers to check the status of their flights before heading to the airport, to be prepared for security, and to avoid arriving too early.

Unite’s talks with Heathrow bosses broke down on Thursday after 12 hours.

It is now believed no more negotiations to avoid the strikes are being planned.

Unite’s general secretary, Sharon Graham, has accused Heathrow of paying airport workers “poverty wages while the chief executive and senior managers enjoy huge salaries”, and said members were striking “due to need not greed”.

Meanwhile, Ryanair has called on the European Union to step in to protect international flights over France during strikes there, after action by French air traffic controllers delayed 25 percent of the airline’s flights to countries around Europe at the weekend.

Source: The Guardian

