Screwfix has revealed plans to open 85 new stores in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and France by the end of January 2024.

The home improvement retailer will create more than 800 jobs as it sets itself the ambitious target of opening 60 new branches in the UK and Ireland and up to 25 in France.

Chief executive John Mewett said: “We know how busy tradespeople are and how important it is to be able to find a Screwfix store close to their jobs.

“In response to sustained demand from tradespeople across the UK, Republic of Ireland and France, we are driving forward with our store opening program with the plan to open up to 85 stores this year.”

The new store openings are part of the retailer’s goal of establishing at least 1,000 stores in the United Kingdom and Ireland.

There are currently 870.

Mewett said: “These expansion plans are making Screwfix even more accessible to tradespeople, ensuring they can get their job done quickly, affordably, and right first time,”.

“This is a very exciting time to be part of Screwfix as we continue to grow and deliver on our ambitions. I look forward to welcoming new colleagues to our stores over the course of this year.”

The retailer rescued online spare parts and repair business Connect Distribution Services from insolvency, in a £3 million deal last month.

