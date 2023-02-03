Screwfix is closing in on its goal of having more than 1,000 stores across the UK, Republic of Ireland, and France as it accelerates its store expansion strategy.

In the last year, the DIY retailer opened 87 stores across the country, which means it now has 870 stores.

Following the successful launch of its website in France, Screwfix opened its first five stores in the country last year.

READ MORE: POUNDLAND TO OPEN 50 STORES THAT WILL ADD AROUND 750 NEW JOBS IN THE UK

The latest openings, which have created over 800 jobs, continue the retailer’s 10-year record of opening one store per week.

Chief executive John Mewett said: “The ongoing expansion of our network ensures we continue to bring Screwfix ever closer to our customers.

“In response to sustained demand from tradespeople across the UK, Republic of Ireland and France, we have accelerated our store opening program so that our customers are always near a Screwfix store.

READ MORE: MARKS & SPENCER TO OPEN 20 NEW STORES WHICH WILL CREATE 3,400 JOBS

“Our latest store openings are a testament to the hard work of our colleagues, and we are delighted to have created more than 800 jobs within the local communities our stores serve.”

Due to problems with growing wages and energy costs, Kingfisher, the owner of Screwfix, was obliged to cut £10 million from the top end of its profit estimate.

Need Career Advice? Get employment skills advice at all levels of your career

Its adjusted pre-tax profit for the entire year is now anticipated to fall between £730 million and £760 million.

Source: Retail Gazette

Follow us on YouTube, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook