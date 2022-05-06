Scorpion Biological Services has selected Manhattan, Kansas, as the location for a new $650 million, 500,000-square-foot plant.

The company, which is based in San Antonio, plans to open its doors in seven years and create 500 new jobs.

New vaccinations will be developed at the biomanufacturing facility to help respond faster to biological threats. Scorpion also intends to offer biopharmaceutical research, manufacturing, and bioanalytical testing services at the commercial level.

The jobs will pay an average of $76,000 per year, as per Scorpion President David Halverson.

Due to the obvious adjacent educational opportunities at Kansas State University (K-State) and Manhattan Area Technical College, Halverson chose the area (MATC).

Scorpion, a Heat Biologics subsidiary, is a “clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops novel biodefense assets and therapies to modulate the immune system.”

The new facility will be used for large molecule and biologics manufacturing, with a focus on biodefense.

Scorpion was drawn to K-Biosecurity State’s Research Institute, according to Halverson (BRI). A nearly finished USDA National Bio and AgroDefense Facility are also located in Manhattan.

Scorpion will work with BRI faculty to begin R&D efforts prior to the opening of the new facility. The company also intends to hire from K-Sate, K-State, MATC, and veterans from nearby Fort Riley.

The project is the greatest capital investment in Kansas since Gov. Laura Kelly took office in January 2019. The agreement is still seeking incentive package approvals.

Source: Thomasnet

