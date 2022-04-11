Employers across the country are having difficulty hiring right now, and one area where this is evident is the shortage of government workers.

The City of Salina in Kansas is having difficulty finding new employees.

As of Tuesday, April 5, the city’s jobs website listed 51 available full-time and part-time positions.

There have been a number of factors that have contributed to this workforce issue, but the pandemic has made things much worse and more pronounced, even though studies have indicated that this may be an issue in the public and municipal sectors.

READ MORE: THE US ADDS 431,000 JOBS AS THE HIRING SPREE CUTS UNEMPLOYMENT RATE TO 3.6%

Salina City Manager Mike Schrage said: “In city management circles 20-plus years ago, publications were predicting, demographically that the day was going to come.

“That shift of baby boomers leaving the (workforce) population was anticipated.”

While the public is aware of this problem in areas such as public works, utilities, police and fire departments, and parks and recreation, Schrage claims that the organization as a whole has struggled to maintain an adequate workforce.

Applications for various positions with the City of Salina can be found on the second floor of the City-County Building, outside the Human Resources and City Manager offices. Hiring employees is a problem for the city, as it is for other employers across the country.

Schrage said: “Across the board, we see fewer applicants for positions and more opportunities for the applicants we do have, in terms of the choices they have and their ability to move on to a better opportunity more quickly,”

Natalie Fischer, the human resources director for the City of Salina, agreed that the city’s efforts to hire more workers are hampered by these opportunities in other businesses and industries, particularly in one area that picked up during the pandemic.

Fischer said this struggle to find employees is causing her office and the city as a whole to step back and see what might be done.

He said: “It’s making us really review and focus on the way we do things, We’re reviewing everything from some of our policies to our benefits.

Understanding these limitations is something new to the city, but as it is looking for more people to hire for some positions it has to look at where the potential employee base may be.

Fischer added: “These are some of the things we’ve never considered before, It’s forcing us to think differently about our workforce and how to manage it.”

The city is hoping to understand the overall hiring market. They are starting a pay plan study that is being conducted by Evergreen Solutions.

He said: “I hope it gives us some data that we can use, rather than just the speculation, that shows if we’re falling behind to the market in regards to paying exactly how much we are falling short,”

The city is doing everything it can to attract new employees. Fischer stated that in the past, certain departments had fewer employees than others, and marketing such as billboards for the Salina Police Department was common.

Source: Salina Journal

Follow us on YouTube, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.