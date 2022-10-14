Salesforce recently cut its workforce and conducted a new hiring pause.

Familiar sources said at least 90 people were laid off.

In addition, the company has implemented a hiring freeze until January 2023.

The layoffs appeared to affect mostly contract workers rather than full-time employees.

That represents only a small portion of Salesforce’s 73,000 employees.

However, the complete scale of the workforce reduction could not be ascertained.

Large tech firms have been hesitant to lay off workers, most likely to avoid instilling concern among investors that their growth prospects have shifted.

Salesforce refuses to comment on the number of workers affected.

The software firm set a hiring block in May, but it was lifted for about a month before the latest freeze went into effect last week.

A company spokesperson said: “While limited hiring continues, most departments have reached their hiring goals for the fiscal year.

“As a result, we have ended contracts with some temporary recruiting contractors.”

Salesforce last shed its staff in August 2020, shortly after declaring record quarterly sales at the time.

Its latest wave of layoffs comes as the company faces concerns over its future growth prospects.

In addition, the corporation has announced to investors a target of achieving a 25 percent operating margin by 2026.

Source: Protocol

