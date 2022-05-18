Saint-Gobain will make a $100 million investment to expand its manufacturing facility in Peachtree City, Georgia, creating at least 27 new full-time operations positions.

The project will add over 65,000 square feet of space for production and warehouse over the next two to three years.

The announcement comes only months after Saint-Gobain announced its worldwide Grow and Impact strategy, which involves extending its footprint in important, fast-growing areas.

READ MORE: BEEF JERKY MAKER TO BRING 800 JOBS TO GEORGIA IN $450M EXPANSION

Georgia Department of Economic Development COO Brittany Young said: “For the second time in two weeks, Saint-Gobain has chosen Georgia to expand, and we are grateful to the company for continuing to invest in our communities.”

He said: “The continued growth of companies already located in the state is critical for our communities’ long-term health. Congratulations to the teams in Fayette County and Peachtree City for creating opportunities and a successful business environment.”

Through improvements to manufacturing equipment and building design, the expansion project will prioritize sustainability.

Looking for a new job? Find the WhatJobs Career Advice Center here

This means a 14 percent decrease in CO2 emissions per manufacturing unit, as well as significant reductions in water and energy use.

Over the following decade, it will be funded by more than $5 million in state and local tax incentives.

WHAT IS SAINT-GOBAIN?

Saint-Gobain is a French multinational firm that manufactures a wide range of construction, and high-performance materials.

Where is it based? The company has its headquarters in Courbevoie, France

How many staff does it have? It currently holds more than 166,000 employees in 75 countries.

What is its annual revenue? Saint-Gobain’s sales totaled $605 million in 2021.

Source: Business Wire

Follow us on YouTube, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook