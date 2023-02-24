Sainsbury’s is trialling a new scheme allowing workers to work a four-day-week.

Staff at the supermarket giant at its headquarters in Holborn, Coventry and Milton Keynes, as well as warehouse and store managers at 1,400 stores will all take part in the three-month scheme.

The experiment aims to improve flexibility by allowing employees to work their 37.5-hour contracts seven days a week.

It means that some staff could work on Saturdays and take a day off during the week, or they could work longer weekday hours.

They would not, however, be permitted to take consecutive Fridays off from work, according to The New York Times.

The trial does not include store employees below manager level.

Sainsbury’s said it is always looking to “evolve our ways of working to ensure we can do the best possible job for customers while continuing to be a brilliant place to work for our colleagues”.

“We are currently testing new ways to be more efficient and offer improved flexibility.”

In the midst of the cost-of-living crisis, the grocer recently invested £185 million to give retail hourly-paid employees raises.

This was Sainsbury’s second pay increase this fiscal year, bringing the company’s total investment in employee compensation to £205 million.

Source: Retail Gazette

