Supermarket giant Sainsbury’s has introduced its new Restaurant Hub concept at a store in London.

The hub at the store in Sydenham has 130 seats and offers hot food and beverages from a range of brands for dine-in, takeaway, and delivery.

Brands include Slim Chickens, Ed’s Diner, Gourmet Burger Kitchen, Caffè Carluccio’s, and Harry Ramsden’s.

After a successful test of the idea at its Selly Oak store in Birmingham, a redesign of Sainsbury’s in-store café offer was first proposed in March 2022.

Rhian Bartlett, Commercial Director, Sainsbury’s Food, said: “We’re very excited to have opened our second ever The Restaurant Hub in partnership with Boparan Restaurant Group, giving customers in Sydenham the chance to enjoy a meal in-store or at home from a great selection of brands.”

Following the Covid-19 pandemic outbreak, the Carluccio’s restaurant group went into administration in March 2020.

Later, in June 2020, Boparan Restaurant Group paid £3.4 million ($2.5 million) to acquire the business.

In June 2021, the Boparan Restaurant Group’s first Caffé Carluccio’s outlet opened inside Sainsbury’s St. Albans megastore.

Source: WorldCoffeeportal

