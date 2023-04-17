Royal Mail and union officials have achieved an agreement in principle regarding salary, jobs, and conditions after 11 months of rowing.

Royal Mail announced it has struck a negotiators’ agreement with the Communication Workers Union (CWU).

No details have been released yet, but will be made public after endorsed by the union’s executive committee, which is expected next week.

Last year, its 112,000-strong workforce was subjected to a series of strikes.

The joint statement said: “After almost a year of talks, Royal Mail and the Communication Workers Union are pleased to announce they have reached a negotiators’ agreement in principle.

“The proposed agreement will now be considered by the executive of the union before being voted on by the union’s membership.

“An announcement on the detailed content of the proposed agreement will be made when it is ratified by the union’s executive committee. It is expected this will take place next week.”

The CWU general secretary, Dave Ward, and deputy general secretary, Andy Furey, said: “We have reached a negotiators’ agreement with Royal Mail group.

“The CWU postal executive will now meet and consider the agreement on Monday and Tuesday, and we are putting in place plans to brief representatives across the union’s structures.

“On the basis that the negotiators’ agreement is endorsed by the postal executive, we will put in place a full communications plan to engage members.

“Thank you for your support and patience. It has got us to this point.”

The CWU held back from calling further Royal Mail strikes last week.

Ward said the union’s officials did not believe more strikes were necessary, but more industrial action could be called in the future.

Last year, 18 strike dates were called, including one in the run-up to Christmas.

The Advisory, Conciliation and Arbitration Service (Acas) and former TUC general secretary Sir Brendan Barber were called in to assist in the parties’ negotiations.

The Acas director of dispute resolution, Kate Nowicki, said: “Following constructive Acas talks, we are pleased to have helped the CWU and Royal Mail reach a proposed agreement. I want to thank the parties for their commitment and patience in Acas talks that allowed us all to find a positive way forward.”

Source: The Guardian

