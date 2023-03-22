Rocket maker X-Bow Systems has announced a $25 million center in Texas which will create dozens of jobs.

The company will make the investment in the city of Luling.

The project involves revitalizing and converting a unit of the retired Caldwell County Carter Memorial Airport.

It is expected the new campus will have 15 buildings, including a hangar and SRM test pads, which are already built.

X-Bow Systems Chief Technical Officer Max Vozoff said: “Our new Texas campus will enable X-Bow to compete as a reliable, innovative, economical source for solid rocket motors as we expand our capacity to build, manufacture, test and fly.

“The X-Bow team is grateful for the enthusiastic support and continued collaborative working relationship with City of Luling and Caldwell County officials as we continue to grow our team locally, construct facilities and add capabilities at our Luling campus.”

Caldwell County Judge Hoppy Haiden added: “We’re incredibly excited to welcome X-Bow Systems to our community.

“We know that X-Bow and it’s team will be a great addition to the City of Luling and we will continue to provide them with the support they need to build a great workforce and campus here.

“X-Bow will create new and diverse opportunities and a more industrial workforce for our community.

“We look forward to seeing what the future holds in the aerospace industry for X-Bow Systems, Luling, Caldwell County and the whole State of Texas.”

