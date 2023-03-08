A series of RMT rail strikes have been put on hold after a new pay offer was made by Network Rail

As a result of the offer, the Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers’ union has suspended all industrial action against Network Rail.

The strike was scheduled to last from 2am on March 16 to 01.59am on March 17.

A ban on accepting overtime, which can be disruptive to maintenance work, has also been shelved.

Sky News reported members are set to vote on the latest Network Rail offer.

It is unclear whether the executive committee will recommend that members accept or reject the offer, as it has done previously.

Further updates will be provided in the coming days, according to the RMT national executive committee.

Members of the RMT union work for Network Rail in maintenance, signaling, and station management.

Network Rail’s was a five percent pay increase retroactive to January 2022 and a 4 percent raise for 2023, but it was contingent on union members accepting unfavourable conditions.

That offer was rejected after being deemed “dreadful” by the RMT.

It said the requisite changes to working practices would have resulted in “a severe reduction in scheduled maintenance tasks, making the railways less safe, the closure of all ticket offices and thousands of jobs stripped out of the industry when the railways need more investment not less”.

Network Rail referred to that proposal as its “best and final” offer to end the long-running dispute over pay, jobs, and conditions that have disrupted train travel since June.

There has been no change to the planned strike action by RMT members against the 14 train operators represented by the Rail Delivery Group on March 16, 18, 30, and 1st.

Sky News anticipates that an update on this dispute will be provided tomorrow.

Network Rail CEO Andrew Haines commented on the announcement, saying: “We are relieved for our employees, passengers, and freight customers that Network Rail’s strike has been called off. We look forward to hearing more about the referendum plans.”

The number of work days lost due to strike action was the highest in more than 30 years last year. There have been as many strike days since 1989.

Source: Sky News

