Riveer plans to expand its South Haven facility, which is likely to create additional jobs in the area.

The company will construct a 22,500-square-foot extension to its Veterans Boulevard property.

The expansion will be the fifth since its relocation to South Haven in 2000.

Doug Petter, company vice president said: “Riveer is very happy with the South Haven area as a place to work and live and we’re committed to further our presence in South Haven with investment in facilities and people.”

He said: “Our expansion plans are driven by capacity and technology. We need capacity to allow Riveer to efficiently build the bigger projects we’ve been building here for shipment around the world.”

The extension will be constructed to the east of the company’s facility and is scheduled to be finished in January 2023.

The company’s most recent construction project involves the purchase of a huge laser-cutting machine, which will increase Riveer’s fabrication capacity, as well as the development of the manufacturing plant‘s in-house powder-coating operation.

What is Riveer?

Riveer specializes in producing large, power-washing systems for industries throughout the world.

Where is it based? The company based in South Haven, Michigan

How many staff does it have? It currently has 55 employees.

What is its annual revenue? The annual revenue of the firm varies between $5 to $25 million

Source: Herald-Palladium

