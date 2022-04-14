Drivers for companies like Uber and Lyft are quitting due to inflation and high gas prices.

The prices are making it difficult for drivers to make what they formerly earned, despite the high demand for trips following the pandemic.

The recent increase in gas costs has led to over half of rideshare workers, as well as food delivery drivers, to stop or reduce their driving.

Uber and Lyft drivers, as well as delivery drivers for firms like Grubhub, DoorDash, and UberEats, have all been affected.

Uber implemented a temporary fuel tax last month to compensate drivers for increased gas prices.

Customers must now pay an extra 45 cents or 55 cents every trip and 35 cents or 45 cents per UberEats order, depending on location.

Uber said: “We know that prices have been going up across the economy, so we’ve done our best to help drivers and couriers without placing too much additional burden on consumers.”

Lyft also implemented a 55-cent premium to each ride to assist drivers offset their fuel expenses.

The company’s drivers spent 57 cents more per hour on petrol in April than they did a year earlier.

The Consumer Price Index, which gauges the costs Americans must pay for goods and services, is up 8.5 percent , reaching a new high in March.

However, gas prices rose 18.3 percent for the month, owing to the conflict in Ukraine and the strain it is placing on supplies.

