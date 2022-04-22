Shockoe, a Richmond-based technology company that makes apps and other software, plans to hire more than 30 people.

The expansion of the 70-person workforce is due to a rise in the use of apps by businesses during the pandemic, when many people began working from home.

Shockoe is looking to employ new staff as soon as this summer, but the company’s first objective is to ensure any new hires are a good fit culturally.

Mayor Levar Stoney said: “Richmond’s business-friendly climate, talent pool and high quality of life make it a great place to grow a business.”

“We congratulate Shockoe on its success in the competitive tech solutions industry and look forward to its future expansion in this growing business sector of our city.”

CEO Alex Otañez added: “We believe that our culture is second to none. Our retention is higher because [employees] are able to experience lots of different projects,” keeping them engaged and learning.

Shockoe was founded by Edwin Huertas in 2010, with headquarters in the Scott’s Addition area.

The firm has been featured in the Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing privately owned companies, and named in the Richmond Times-Dispatch as one of the city’s best places to work.

