Two recruitment events will be held to get more staff at Philadelphia International Airport as the number of travelers continues to increase.

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) will hold two events on Tuesday, April 26 and Wednesday, April 27.

The events will take place from 9am to 3pm on both days at the Embassy Suites by Hilton Philadelphia Airport, which is located near the airport at 9000 Bartram Avenue.

Individuals will be able to learn more about what it is like to work as a TSA officer and begin the hiring process at the events.

There are currently openings for both full-time and part-time positions, with an hourly wage of $20.31.

TSA provides new employees with the opportunity for pay increases after six months. Individuals who become TSA officers in Philadelphia are currently eligible for a $1,000 hiring bonus.

New hires will receive $500 upon their first day on the job, followed by another $500 on their one-year anniversary.

TSA officers screen thousands of airline passengers every day to ensure they arrive safely at their destinations.

This summer, the TSA expects to screen a greater number of travelers on a regular basis and will require additional officers to support its security mission.

Applicants do not need prior experience working in security or law enforcement. New hires will receive extensive training at the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center and will be compensated while in training.

Individuals who attend one of the recruitment events will have the opportunity to speed up the hiring process.

Those interested in applying must bring two forms of identification. It is also advised to arrive early because the application process can take up to three hours.

The event will begin with an information session, followed by a computer-based test to assess English language proficiency and object recognition aptitude, followed by an interview, a medical evaluation, and a federal drug screening.

Benefits of working at TSA for both part and full-time employees include paid training, annual and sick leave and strong health care plans.

TSA is committed to fostering a diverse, equitable, and inclusive work environment and welcomes applications from people of all backgrounds, including military veterans and people with disabilities.

