Rail workers and nurses will hold more strikes in March, and frontline Royal Mail workers are also threatening new walkouts.

Tens of thousands of RMT members will go on strike again on March 16 after receiving “no new offers” from employers involved in the national rail dispute.

The RMT has announced the start of the next phase of action having earlier the terms offered by Network Rail and 14 train operators on the ground they “did not meet the needs of members on pay, job security or working conditions”.

Read More:UK Amazon workers set for seven more strikes as pay row continues

The union did not provide any additional dates but confirmed a “programme” of strike action was in the works.

It also revealed its members at Network Rail would implement an overtime ban, which would affect maintenance and operations.

A statement said: “RMT is seeking an unconditional offer from rail operators and Network Rail.

Read More: Heathrow Airport workers to vote on strike action over pay

The union said the offers of a five percent pay increase retroactive to January of last year, as well as a four percent increase for 2023, were “dreadful.”

Nurses set to walk out

Tens of thousands of nurses will also go on strike next month in a worsening dispute over pay and staffing.

The Royal College of Nursing (RCN) said no services will be exempt, which means that the strike will include nursing staff working in emergency departments, intensive care units, cancer care, and other services that have previously been excluded.

Read More: NBC and MSNBC workers go on strike over job cuts

The union has charged the government with refusing to negotiate.

The strike will last 48 hours, beginning at 6 am on March 1.

The RCN has stated that it will reduce services to an “absolute minimum” and will instead ask hospitals to rely on members of other unions and clinical professions.

More Royal Mail Strikes

Meanwhile, the union representing 112,000 frontline Royal Mail employees has announced a new strike mandate.

Need Career Advice? Get employment skills advice at all levels of your career

The Communication Workers Union (CWU) announced 95.9 percent of its members voted in favour of renewed strikes on a 77 percent turnout, but it did not immediately announce new dates.

Source: Sky News

Follow us on YouTube, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook