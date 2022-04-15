“As I think George Harrison once said: ‘Keep the fame, I’ll take the money!”

Singer Don McLean, quoted in The Daily Telegraph.

“I try to earn as much money as I can. If I could work overnight in a petrol station and get another couple of hundred quid and do without sleep, I would. That’s just the work ethic I have.”

BBC Radio 5 Live presenter Stephen Nolan, who earns more than £405,000 a year, quoted in The Sunday Times.

“It’s not a wealth tax, but a tax on unrealised capital gains of exceptionally wealthy individuals.”

Janet Yellen, US treasury secretary, clarifies her plans for what definitely isn’t a wealth tax, quoted in The Hill.

“Because it was the only book out there about me, people would bring it for me to sign. I’d already read it and hated it… so what I started to do was the book I think was £19 when it first came out in hardback – I would take the book and give the person £20.” Comedian Dawn French on a biography of her, quoted in The Sunday Telegraph.

“Economy is going without something you do want in case you should, someday, want something which you probably won’t want.”

Author Anthony Hawkins, quoted in Forbes.

“It was so chaotic. You’re just trying to get through to the end of the day. And that’s what’s amazing about money. Money gives you choices. Money gives you self-respect.”

Writer Daisy May Cooper on growing up poor, quoted in The Guardian.

“I didn’t know we didn’t have a lot of money till my mum was like: I’m not paying full price for Adidas when I can buy these two-stripe shoes for half the price.”

Comedian Gina Yashere, in The Sunday Telegraph.

Kris Paterson is a writer for WhatJobs.com