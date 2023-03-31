Primark staff will get a 12 percent pay rise from the start of April.

The retail giant has confirmed 26,000 store employees in England, Scotland, and Wales will see their hourly pay rise to £11 and £11.51 in London.

The fashion giant will also eliminate age-related pay rates for workers under the age of 23.

Read More: Newly qualified Superdrug pharmacists set for pay rise

UK retail director Kari Rodgers said: “Our people are vital to the success of Primark and the hard work and commitment of our teams helps to create the Primark our customers know and love.

“We want all of our colleagues to continue to be competitively rewarded for their work and this pay increase reflects our commitment to continue to invest in our people and our stores as we continue to grow.”

Need Career Advice? Get employment skills advice at all levels of your career

The move follows the news the retailer would invest £140m into the UK high street over the next two years.

Source: Retail Gazette

Follow us on YouTube, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.