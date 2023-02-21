A Primark expansion in London will create 250 new jobs.

The retailer is expanding its Westfield Stratford City store in order to “provide more choice” to customers.

Primark said the expansion will nearly double the current store’s size – from 45,100 sq ft to 81,000 sq ft.

The change is expected to be finished by 2024.

It will result in the creation of 250 new jobs at the shopping centre.

The expansion is part of Primark’s planned £140 million investment in the UK high street.

Primark Retail Director UK, Kari Rodgers said: “After setting out an ambitious investment plan a few months ago, it’s exciting that we can now reveal another one of the stores set to benefit.

“We’re looking forward to extending our offering at Westfield and giving shoppers in Stratford even more of the great style and incredible value they love the most.”

In the next two years, Primark has already committed to opening at least four more stores.

The first, in Craigavon, opened in December, and the others will be in Salisbury, Teesside Park, and Bury St. Edmunds.

Other stores, like Bradford and High Wycombe, will be relocated and other stores will have major repairs carried out.

Primark achieved a record week in the run-up to Christmas with an increase in sales of of percent to £3.15 billion in the 16 weeks leading up to January 7.

In spite of the positive trading, the business’s owner Associated British Foods warned at the time that “macroeconomic headwinds may weigh on consumer spending” in the coming months.

Source: Retail Gazette

