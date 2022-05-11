PwC US has announced that its offices will close for two weeks each year as part of a $2.4 billion investment in benefits and wellbeing.

The accounting and consulting firm has already implemented a one-week shutdown in December, but will now close for an extra week in July.

PwC US chair Tim Ryan told Axios: “What our people overwhelmingly told us is when the firm shuts down, that’s when you can really relax, they want the ability to plan.”

PWC R&D CENTRE IN BELFAST CREATES OVER 750 JOBS

The two-week downtime is in addition to the company’s paid vacation days, which average three to four weeks per year.

The closure is part of PwC’s multibillion-dollar “My+” employee experience program, which aims to attract and retain top personnel in a competitive market.

The benefits package includes an increase in parental leave from eight to twelve weeks, new mental health benefits, and new training and coaching programs.

PwC US recently gave its 40,000 client service professionals a 5 percent mid-year raise, as well as the option to work remotely permanently.

PwC US professionals will be able to work abroad for up to 20 days per year beginning in July.

Other accounting and consulting firms have also improved their benefits packages with a nod to “employee wellbeing” but a wink to talent retention.

Looking for a new job? Find the WhatJobs Career Advice Center here

This summer, Grant Thornton US gave its employees three extra paid days off, as well as Friday half-days.



PwC Canada chose to give its employees five extra paid days off spread out over the summer as five additional long weekends.

Source: Consulting.US

Follow us on YouTube, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook