Pret A Manger supports its UK workforce in dealing with rising living costs.

This is actually achieved by making an investment an additional £10 million in employee compensation this year.

All UK employees across its stores and support centre will receive a 5 percent pay increase beginning December 1st, marking their second pay increase this year.

The move affects 8,600 shop employees at the high street chain, including team members, baristas, and store managers.

All will see an average 13 percent increase in base pay within a year.

This brings Pret’s total investment in pay this year to nearly £20 million.

This will be the largest pay investment in the company’s 36 ear history.

The 5 percent raise will be given to all shop employees, regardless of age.

Although the retailer stated that some variations may exist depending on the role, experience, and location.

Pret A Manger UK & Ireland interim managing director Meakin said: “With the rising cost of living putting increased pressure on our people, we wanted to do more to support them and to say thank you for continuing to go above and beyond for our customers.

“This will be the second year in a row we will have introduced a second pay rise in the same year for our employees, and we’re proud to be leading the industry on Barista pay. We aspire to always be a top employer, with all our employees earning well above the National Minimum Wage irrespective of age.”

Source: Retailgazette

