President Joe Biden emphasized the progress achieved on his administration’s plan to increase trucking jobs, for enhancing US supply chains.

Biden stated last year marked the biggest growth in the trucking sector since 1994.

Following the administration’s announcement that intended to increase trucker jobs in December, the US saw the best three-month period of long-distance trucking hiring since the 1990s.

Biden discussed the effort to speed up the issuance of commercial driver’s licenses needed for truck operation.

States have awarded almost 876,000 licenses since January 2021 and trucking employment currently exceeds pre-pandemic levels by 35,000 jobs.

The government has also made recruiting more military veterans and women into the field a priority, which is now dominated by males.

Trucking now carries 72 percent of goods in America and serves as a cornerstone in the goods transportation supply chain.

The White House said: “Trucking costs grew more than 20 percent last year as a surge in demand for goods caused by the pandemic confronted a decline in trucking employment that preceded the pandemic. The low supply of drivers is driven by high turnover and low job quality.”

The administration has virtually doubled trucking apprenticeship programs through 100 companies and seven trade organizations to boost retention and minimize rapid turnover in the trucking sector.

It has also organized a number of listening sessions with truck drivers, advocates, and unions in order to better understand how to make trucking employment more enticing and high-quality.

Source: CNBC

