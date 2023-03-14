If you are currently unemployed, finding a new job is most likely your priority.

However, keeping yourself together can prove daunting after applying for jobs. Job search is generally stressful, even for experienced people.

It becomes more challenging if you start thinking about the hiring process and how long it will take before you find a new role. Uncertainty and concerns that you won’t get hired also contribute to job search anxiety. If you are experiencing this, below are tips for managing job search anxiety.

1. Organize Your Job Search

Ensuring that all the moving parts involved in your job search are organized can alleviate anxiety associated with the job search. Start by identifying the best places to apply for jobs that suit your skills and experience. You can check out jobs with Lensa and other job boards. Next is keeping a folder with details of the job positions you’ve applied for. Print different resume versions to ensure they don’t mix up, and create a spreadsheet of companies you’ve applied to, dates of application, and required follow-up.

2. Stick to a Schedule

You shouldn’t ignore your schedule simply because you are unemployed. Planning activities for the day or week can help alleviate anxiety during this transition. Maintaining a routine is beneficial for your mental health and boosts cognitive functioning. Generally, having a schedule keeps you proactive during the search and improves your mindset.

Choose an approach that suits you. Most people prefer keeping a diary for better time management. You can also take advantage of reminder apps or online calendars. Choose small, manageable tasks that you can complete every day. For instance, choose to update your resume on Monday, search for new opportunities on Tuesday, and update your LinkedIn profile on Wednesday.

3. Improve Your Experience

The truth is, you won’t find your dream job overnight. Fortunately, you can take advantage of this period to improve your experience. For instance, you can gain more experience, make new connections, and improve your resume during this period. You can also try freelancing opportunities for short-term projects. Doing this improves your experience and supplements your income. Consider selling your skills online if you are in the creative field, like design, photography, or social media marketing.

4. Don’t Expect Immediate Results

As mentioned, you can’t get a job overnight. It might take up to five months before you find the next gig. That said, you shouldn’t start freaking out after six weeks of unemployment. Keep in mind that six months is within the average. You might also wait a little longer if you are naturally picky.

5. Get Support and Assistance

Sharing your feelings with others who understand your situation can help you cope with anxiety. A recent study suggests that talking through your concerns with others in the same situation can alleviate stress. Since other job seekers most likely feel the same, reaching out can help everyone. Besides feeling less lonely, you can share tips and advice on staying ahead in the job market.

Endnote

Job hunting is a stressful and anxiety-filled experience. Checking through hundreds of listings, some with unrealistic qualifications can be discouraging. However, you should have a plan, create a schedule, and upgrade your skills and experiences. Remember that job search isn’t an overnight process. Some companies also take time before calling for interviews.

